Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Summer Spectacular Concert organised by the choir made up of Horton Hospital staff will perform hits from the 80s and 90s at the show on July 18.

Founded by Jason Rigby, a former winner of the BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year the group aims to “promote wellbeing and joy among its members”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the upcoming summer concert, Jason said: “This time the concert is songs from the 80s and the 90s and we encourage you to dress up in your best 80s outfit, with a prize on the night for the best outfit!

Most Popular

Horton Hospital's Power Choir are busy rehearsing for their Summer Spectacular Concert in July.

“We know what made the Christmas Show such a success was you the audience, so bring your dancing shoes and your singing voice and let's again fill St Mary’s Church.”

The bar opens at 6pm and the concert will begin at 7pm.