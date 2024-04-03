Dress up in your finest 80's outfits for choir show in Banbury
The Summer Spectacular Concert organised by the choir made up of Horton Hospital staff will perform hits from the 80s and 90s at the show on July 18.
Founded by Jason Rigby, a former winner of the BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year the group aims to “promote wellbeing and joy among its members”.
Speaking about the upcoming summer concert, Jason said: “This time the concert is songs from the 80s and the 90s and we encourage you to dress up in your best 80s outfit, with a prize on the night for the best outfit!
“We know what made the Christmas Show such a success was you the audience, so bring your dancing shoes and your singing voice and let's again fill St Mary’s Church.”
The bar opens at 6pm and the concert will begin at 7pm.
For tickets please email [email protected]