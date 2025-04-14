Crowdfunding appeal launched to support Banbury's 'largest classical music festival'

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help support the return of the Banbury area's largest classical music festival.

The organisers of the Banbury Early Music Festival are hoping to make the event even bigger this year following last year's successful debut.

Put on by professional early musicians Heidi Fardell, Dylan McCaig and Alison Kinder, last year’s event saw concerts take place at St Mary’s Church and workshops and marketplaces happen at local hotels.

This year, concerts will again return to St Mary’s, with Baroque trio Passacaglia, recorder player Sarah Jeffrey, mediaeval ensemble Rune and a concert by viol consort Chelys promising to be highlights.

The two-day Banbury Early Music Festival is known as the 'biggest classical music festival in Banbury'.
The two-day Banbury Early Music Festival is known as the 'biggest classical music festival in Banbury'.

Alongside the concerts, there will be instrumental workshops run by Sarah Jeffery and festival founders Dylan McCaig and Alison Kinder.

As a new addition to the festival, this year there will be recital slots for student and amateur ensembles as well as talks by expert instrument makers.

To help support the festival, the organisers have launched a crowdfunding campaign, with the hopes of raising £6,000.

This will go towards covering venue hire and artist fees and expanding upon the workshops, talks, concerts and other events.

The festival is organised by local musicians Heidi Fardell, Dylan McCaig and Alison Kinder.
The festival is organised by local musicians Heidi Fardell, Dylan McCaig and Alison Kinder.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “Some key partners are already on board: the UK’s leading early music charity for ensembles, the Continuo Foundation, is supporting concerts by Chelys and Rune, the Music Reprieval Trust is lending financial backing, and the Midlands Early Music Forum is once again supporting the workshops.”

This year, the festival is scheduled to take place from Saturday, September 27, to Sunday, September 28.

For more information or to support the festival’s crowdfunding appeal, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/banbury-early-music-festival-2025-1

