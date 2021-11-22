Cropredy Convention receives £120,000 in latest Culture Recovery Fund announcement

Fans at Cropredy Convention in 2019. Photo by David Jackson.

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention music festival has been awarded £120,000 in the latest round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund programme.

The third round of payments were announced at the end of last week and Cropredy organisers have said without these, the acclaimed festival – which was not able to take place this year or last - may not have survived the impact of the coronavirus.

Festival organiser Gareth Williams said: “Postponing Cropredy for a second year really strained our resources and those of our suppliers.

Frank Turner performing at Cropredy Convention in 2019. Photo by David Jackson.

“The funding we received in CRF Rounds One and Two was invaluable in keeping the festival office open and supporting the businesses we need to be there for us next August.

“In fact, without the funding I’m not sure we could have survived.

“But now we can look forward with renewed confidence to welcoming our audience and suppliers back to the field next summer.”

Fairport's Cropredy Convention is among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of CRF funding.

Fairport Convention bassist Dave Pegg on stage at Cropredy Convention in 2019. Photo by David Jackson.

The festival has been held annually in the village of Cropredy on the Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire border since 1979 and over the years has grown from a few hundred fans of folk-rock pioneers Fairport Convention, to a 20,000-capacity event.

Local businesses, associations and charities also benefit each year from the income festivalgoers provide.

More than £1.2bn has been awarded from the Culture Recovery Fund money since it was established and more than 5,000 organisations across the arts have benefitted from grants.

Cropredy Convention is due to return from August 11 to August 13 next year.

One, two and three day tickets are on sale now from £80.