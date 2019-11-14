Could you be Banbury's next Young Musician of the Year?

Sam Hallett, 13, was crownedas Banbury Young Musician of the Year 2019

Once again the prestigious competition will be held at Tudor Hall School, Banbury with preliminary rounds being held on Friday, January 17 and Saturday 18 with the finals scheduled for Saturday, February 1.

The competition, which has run for many years, provides young musicians valuable performance experience and, for some, it has been a launch-pad towards a career in music.

There are eight categories in this year's Young Musician competition including pianists, woodwind, guitar and vocalists.

Each category comprises junior, aged between eight and 11, intermediate, aged between 12 and 15, senior aged between 16 and 19 and an ensemble category each with its own time limit per performance.

Apart from competing for one of the trophies awarded to all the winners for each class throughout the competition, this year a prize of £100 will be awarded to the Young Musician of the Year and £25 to the Junior Young Musician of the Year.

More than one piece may be performed in the preliminary rounds as long as the time limit is not exceeded, but in the finals only one piece is required.

This year, as there are only two weeks between the preliminary heats and the finals, entrants will be given their report immediately after the heat and will be asked to play/sing the same piece if they have reached the final.

The junior finals will be held separately on the afternoon of Saturday, February 1 followed by the intermediate and senior finals later that evening.

For further details of all the rules, categories and regulations and to download an application form, visit www.banburyrotaryclub.org.uk.

Deadline for entries is Sunday, December 1.