Community invited to Christmas singing event with Chipping Norton Choral Society

Chipping Norton Choral Society is hosting a singing event for everyone on December 17.

Chipping Norton Choral Society is hosting a singing event for everyone on December 17.

Since 1872 Chipping Norton Choral Society has been providing opportunities for the community to enjoy singing.

And this Christmas, the society's conductor, Benedict Goodall, will lead the fun, starting at 10am in the town hall. Refreshments and music will be provided.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You don’t need to bring anything – just yourselves," said the group.

The day will finish at 6pm with mulled wine and mince pies.