Community invited to Christmas singing event with Chipping Norton Choral Society
Chipping Norton Choral Society is hosting a singing event for everyone on December 17.
Since 1872 Chipping Norton Choral Society has been providing opportunities for the community to enjoy singing.
And this Christmas, the society's conductor, Benedict Goodall, will lead the fun, starting at 10am in the town hall. Refreshments and music will be provided.
"You don’t need to bring anything – just yourselves," said the group.
The day will finish at 6pm with mulled wine and mince pies.
Tickets are £10 from www.cncs.org.uk - under 16s free.