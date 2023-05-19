Community charity music festival announced for village just outside Banbury

A new charity music festival that "honours the spirit of resilience, camaraderie, and community” has been announced to take place in Bloxham this summer.

Nevfest is the brainchild of Bloxham residents and Mini Cooper enthusiasts Mark Gordon and Victoria Gilmore, who aim to raise vital funds for Cancer Research and Parkinson’s UK with the Banbury area’s newest music festival.

Nevfest, so called because of the Bloxham couple’s classic Mini Neville, will take place Saturday July 1 from 11am to 11pm at the Elephant and Castle pub in the village.

The couple were inspired to do something celebrating the spirit of the community after Bloxham residents welcomed and supported them during a tough time when both Mark and Victoria’s parents passed away from cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Their move to the village and the refurbishment of Neville marked a new chapter, helped them heal, and formed new connections. Nevfest is their way of giving back.

The festival is free to enter and promises a day full of live music, DJs, street food, and ice cream, complemented by a variety of local stallholders, celebrating all things local, showcasing the talent and entrepreneurship within our community, and raising money.

In the spirit of community, the organisers are inviting local entertainers and vendors to join the line-up, offering a chance to contribute to the event that celebrates the strength and resilience of the local community while supporting two important causes.

Those interested in contributing to the festival as entertainers, vendors, or by donating raffle prizes should contact Joe Gray at [email protected]