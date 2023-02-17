Chipping Norton Choral Society to perform Brahms’ ‘ein deutsches Requiem’ in Banbury

The Chipping Norton Choral Society is preparing for a performance of Brahms’ ‘ein deutsches Requiem’ in Banbury next month.

Talented conductor Benedict Goodall will lead the large and enthusiastic choir in performing the German composer Brahms’ magnificent work, which has been described by the conductor as a perfect accompaniment to the themes of suffering, redemption, and the joyous hope of Easter.

The choir will perform in German and will be accompanied by the popular Adderbury Ensemble, led by Simon Lewis, which will be familiar to the many music fans in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining the choir will be two accomplished soloists, James Berry, who graduated from The Royal Northern College of Music as a baritone and soprano Natasha Page, who is a graduate of The Royal College of Music.