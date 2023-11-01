Chipping Norton choir prepares for concert that focusses on the horrors of war
The concert will take place at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church on Saturday November 18.
It will be focusing on war and the themes of unity and reconciliation, which is especially fitting considering the wars currently raging around the world.
Sue Fane from the Chipping Norton Choral Society said: “All the music is united in calling for reconciliation. In ‘The Armed Man’ Karl Jenkins uses musical forms from a variety of cultures and speaks of the cruelty of war, remembrance, prayer, and hopes for lasting peace.
"Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings’ portrays profound grief and sorrow, while Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Chichester Psalms’, sung in Hebrew, calls for unity and harmony."
The choir will be accompanied by the Adderbury Ensemble and two young soloists from Oxford, Benjamin Watkins and Joshua Dennis, and will be conducted by Benedict Goodall.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.cncs.org.uk