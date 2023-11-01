Chipping Norton choir prepares for concert that focusses on the horrors of war

The Chipping Norton Choral Society have been busy preparing for a concert in Banbury that focuses on the horrors of war.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The concert will take place at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church on Saturday November 18.

It will be focusing on war and the themes of unity and reconciliation, which is especially fitting considering the wars currently raging around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Fane from the Chipping Norton Choral Society said: “All the music is united in calling for reconciliation. In ‘The Armed Man’ Karl Jenkins uses musical forms from a variety of cultures and speaks of the cruelty of war, remembrance, prayer, and hopes for lasting peace.

Most Popular

Chipping Norton Choral Society loosening up before their concert rehearsal.

"Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings’ portrays profound grief and sorrow, while Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Chichester Psalms’, sung in Hebrew, calls for unity and harmony."

The choir will be accompanied by the Adderbury Ensemble and two young soloists from Oxford, Benjamin Watkins and Joshua Dennis, and will be conducted by Benedict Goodall.