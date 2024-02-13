News you can trust since 1838
Chaplain for the arts at St Mary's Church in Banbury steps down

The chaplain of arts at St Mary’s Church in Banbury is stepping down after five years, but events at the church will continue.
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:52 GMT
This month will be the last that the Reverend Sarah Bourne will be in charge of organising events at the church.

Sarah’s final service will take place on Sunday March 3, at 4pm, with the Festival Singers group leading the choral evensong.

Before that, there will be an art and craft workshop on the afternoon of Thursday February 22.

    After five years of service with St Mary's Church, current chaplain of the arts Reverend Sarah Bourne is stepping down.After five years of service with St Mary's Church, current chaplain of the arts Reverend Sarah Bourne is stepping down.
    Following the workshop, there will be an evening of 17th and 18th century avian-themed music performed on period instruments by professional musicians.

    Sarah said: “I would like to thank you for all your support over the past five years.

    "There will continue to be arts events taking place at St Mary's. With all good wishes and every blessing for the future.”

    To find out more about the events at St Mary’s visit https://www.banburystmary.org.uk/

