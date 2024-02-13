Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This month will be the last that the Reverend Sarah Bourne will be in charge of organising events at the church.

Sarah’s final service will take place on Sunday March 3, at 4pm, with the Festival Singers group leading the choral evensong.

Before that, there will be an art and craft workshop on the afternoon of Thursday February 22.

After five years of service with St Mary's Church, current chaplain of the arts Reverend Sarah Bourne is stepping down.

Following the workshop, there will be an evening of 17th and 18th century avian-themed music performed on period instruments by professional musicians.

Sarah said: “I would like to thank you for all your support over the past five years.

"There will continue to be arts events taking place at St Mary's. With all good wishes and every blessing for the future.”