Chaplain for the arts at St Mary's Church in Banbury steps down
and live on Freeview channel 276
This month will be the last that the Reverend Sarah Bourne will be in charge of organising events at the church.
Sarah’s final service will take place on Sunday March 3, at 4pm, with the Festival Singers group leading the choral evensong.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Before that, there will be an art and craft workshop on the afternoon of Thursday February 22.
Following the workshop, there will be an evening of 17th and 18th century avian-themed music performed on period instruments by professional musicians.
Sarah said: “I would like to thank you for all your support over the past five years.
"There will continue to be arts events taking place at St Mary's. With all good wishes and every blessing for the future.”
To find out more about the events at St Mary’s visit https://www.banburystmary.org.uk/