Celebration of the emergency services to be held in Banbury park

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from the Police, Fire, Search and Rescue and Ambulance Services alongside other emergency services are holding a celebration day at Spiceball park.

The event will take place on Saturday September 10, from 9 am until 4 pm, and is a great opportunity for members of the public to meet the staff of the emergency services and ask them questions.

Representatives from Thames Valley Police, fire, search and rescue and the ambulance service will be displaying their equipment and allowing members of the public the chance to try on uniforms, sit inside the emergency vehicles and have a go with some of the services equipment.

Alongside the three main emergency services, there will also be representatives from the Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue, St Johns Ambulance and the United States Air Force from RAF Croughton who will be bringing their American Military and Emergency equipment.