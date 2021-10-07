Celebrated stand-up comedian to take stage at The Theatre Chipping Norton

A celebrated stand-up comedian Shaparak Khorsandi is set to take the stage at the Chipping Norton Theatre tomorrow, Friday October 8 at the Chipping Norton Theatre. (Submitted photo)

Stand-up comedian Shaparak Khorsandi will take the stage at The Theatre Chipping Norton tomorrow on Friday October 8.

Tickets for the show, which is at 7.30pm, can be booked using the following web link: https://www.chippingnortontheatre.com/whats-on/shaparak-khorsandi-it-was-the-90sThe Chipping Norton show is part of her brand new 27-date tour beginning this autumn and running right through to May 2022.

In her new show, entitled IT WAS THE 90S!, Shaparak tackles the equally celebrated and maligned 1990s.

For Shaparak this was the decade of her 20s, and 'ladette' culture ruled the skool. The decade of relative peace and prosperity when there was nothing to be done but party. With a sense that anything was possible, Shaparak found herself flying about London with hope in her heart, a tenner in her pocket and spare knickers in her handbag. Regularly matching the boys pint-for-pint and frequently waking up in parts of London she'd never heard of.

With hindsight, though, the way people behaved back then - whilst it felt like liberation - looks like the ultimate in self harm. In those days, 'mindfulness' was making sure you had enough money for the night bus and 'self-care' was putting your flat shoes in a handbag.

This is a show about how 'we 90s kids are looking to young people to learn how to take care of ourselves, because if you survived the car crash of being a 90s kid, then surely Things Can Only Get Better.'

Shaparak established herself as one of the country’s finest comedians in 2006 with her sell out Edinburgh show, Asylum Speaker. This led to the publication of her childhood memoirs, “A Beginner’s Guide To Acting English“, her best-selling literary debut.

Throughout her comedy career Shaparak has notched up numerous high profile television appearances, including: Live At The Apollo (BBC ONE), Mock The Week (BBC TWO), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala At The O2 (Channel 4, 2010 - 2016), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC ONE), The Graham Norton Show (BBC ONE), Have I Got News For You (BBC ONE) and her own Comedy Store Special for Comedy Central. She also had the honour of being nominated at the prestigious British Comedy Awards in the Best Female Comic category up against Jo Brand and Sarah Millican. Shaparak has also appeared as a panellist on ITV1's Loose Women and BBC One’s Question Time

Shaparak has taken part in the iconic television & live show for Amnesty International, The Secret Policeman’s Ball, as well as performed at various festivals across the UK.