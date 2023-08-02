News you can trust since 1838
Calder Consort to debut in concert at St Mary's Church, Banbury

The Calder Consort are set to perform their debut concert 'Ornament of the Earth' at St Mary's Church, Banbury on Friday 11th August at 7pm.
By Calder ConsortContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:27 BST

St Mary's are offering an exclusive discount on tickets through their website. The programme will include a rarely performed selection of arias by G.F. Handel for soprano, violin, cello, theorbo and chamber organ.

The Calder Consort was founded in 2022 by Organist and Director, Dylan McCaig (Director of Music at St Mary's Church Banbury and Teacher of Music at The Warriner School) and Liverpudlian-soprano, Aimee Harris.

Prior to the formation of the Calder Consort in 2022, the ensemble has performed together in large-scale concerts organised by Dylan at St Chad's Cathedral, Birmingham (2020) and Liverpool Cathedral (2021+2022).

    The ensemble has always specialised in the performance of baroque music and gravitate towards rarely performed works such as their performance of 'Membra Jesu Nostri' by Dietrich Buxtehude back in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

    On Friday 11th August 2023 at 7pm, the ensemble is making their debut performance at St Mary's Church, Banbury under their new title of the 'Calder Consort.'

    They will be playing one of G.F. Handel's hidden gems, HWV 202-210 (the Nine German Arias). Handel composed very little music using text from his native German tongue.

    The most notable example was his Nine German Arias using text from the poetry (Early Pleasure in God) by Barthold Heinrich Brockes, and setting them for soprano, violin and basso continuo (theorbo, cello and organ).

    Performers:Director/Organ: Dylan McCaigSoprano: Aimée HarrisViolin: Amy PriceCello: Matthew PhilipsTheorbo: Kristiina Watt

    St Mary's Church, Banbury are exclusively offering £5 off all tickets if you book via their website at: https://www.banburystmary.org.uk/event/17277538

