British comedy classic revived this Friday at Banbury's The Mill Arts Centre.

A theatre tour called Phoney Towers, which pays homage to the much-loved 1970’s comedy show Faulty Towers, which was named the best British TV programme of all time by the British Film Institute in 2000, will be bringing laughs to Banbury.

This nostalgic stage version of the sitcom - which features the loveable characters of Basil, his wife Sybil and Manuel - runs at full throttle and includes an immersive aspect with audience participation.

Drew Cameron, who plays Manuel, said: “Although Fawlty Towers remains memorable half a century since it appeared, this stage show will appeal to fans both young and old.

“Despite only a dozen episodes aired, the TV show was arguably a masterpiece and understandably remains adored by millions across the globe."

“It has embedded itself into British culture even after all of these years, and we are massive fans. Audiences at Phoney Towers will be treated to the best of Basil, Sybil, Manuel and an array of surprise VIP guests at Torquay’s fictional hotel.”