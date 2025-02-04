The BRIT Awards are around the corner, with the biggest night in UK music taking place on March 1 2025 and set to be broadcast on ITV 1 and ITV X.
As much as we love to see an awards ceremony go out without a hitch, for fear of second hand embarrassment and that awkward feeling something might go wrong, the BRITs themselves have had a history of memorable or controversial moments.
We’ve taken a look through the annals of the ceremony to bring what we think are 9 of the most memorable or controversial moments that took place during the live awards ceremony, in the hopes similar situations don’t occur at this year’s ceremony at London’s The O2.
Though secretly, let’s be honest - it’s kind of a little more wild when things do go wrong.
1. Jarvis Cocker - 1996
We start with one of the most infamous moments in BRITs history; at the 1996 ceremony, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker storm the stage during Michael Jackson’s performance of "Earth Song". Jackson was portraying a messianic figure surrounded by children, which Cocker found pretentious. His protest involved mooning the audience, leading to his brief arrest, though he was later released without charge. | Getty Images
2. Adele - 2012
After winning Album of the Year for 21, Adele's acceptance speech was abruptly cut off to make way for Blur’s performance. Frustrated, she flipped the middle finger to the camera, which caused a media stir. Adele later clarified it wasn’t directed at fans but at the show producers. | AFP via Getty Images
3. The entire 1989 BRIT Awards
This ceremony became legendary for all the wrong reasons. The mismatched hosting duo of Sam Fox and Mick Fleetwood struggled with missed cues, awkward silences, and technical issues, leading to an event that was widely panned as chaotic and unprofessional. | Getty Images
4. Robbie Williams calls out Liam Gallagher - 2000
Known for his playful jabs, Robbie Williams took things up a notch by challenging Oasis' Liam Gallagher to a televised fight for £100,000 during his acceptance speech. The challenge never materialized, but it cemented their rivalry in pop culture history. | Getty Images