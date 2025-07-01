Brackley's brass band to perform 'The Sound of Music' hits at summer concert
The band, who enjoyed recent success at the Midlands Brass Band Championships, are busy preparing for their hometown show on Sunday, July 13.
Alongside songs from ‘The Sound of Music’, the band will also perform classics such as Dambusters, Rule Britannia, Highland Cathedral and Jerusalem.
The Brackley concert takes place at St Peter's Church and will be an opportunity for the band to master their performance ahead of their scheduled appearance at the Brass Band National Finals later in the year.
They have also put together a trio arrangement featuring their trombone section of 'I Will Follow Him' from the popular 1992 film Sister Act.
The concert will start at 3pm and tickets are priced at £7.
For more information or to enquire about tickets for the concert, contact Jacky on 07970 583342 or visit: http://www.brackleyband.org.uk/
