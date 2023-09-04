Blenheim Palace to host family-friendly festival celebrating sustainability and community
The festival returns to the grandiose settings of the palace with a full schedule of live music, poetry, talks, workshops, food, and drinks on Saturday (September 30) and Sunday (November 1).
The popular Michaelmas Market will also be present at the festival this year with over 50 stalls featuring independent Oxfordshire creators alongside the usual artisanal food and drink stalls.
Advertisement
Advertisement
During the celebration of harvest season, the Charlotte Lloyd Webber Event Design team will also unveil this year’s Harvest Emporium, brimming with seasonal produce, including the palace’s grown vegetables and cut flowers.
Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: "Autumn Fest has become a beloved celebration for all ages — a feast for the senses; it is truly a very special gathering."
This year, Blenheim Palace is partnering with Humanimal Trust, a charity that aims to create opportunities for collaboration between vets, doctors, and researchers to benefit all living creatures.
During the festival, founder of the Humanimal Trust, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, will deliver a headline speech about how the relationship with animals is a bond that benefits everyone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also included in the festival will be talks and demos from the teams at Good Food Oxfordshire and Worthy Earth, samples of cider, apple, and honey at the Blenheim Orange Bar, and storytelling sessions with children’s author Christopher Lloyd.
Autumn Fest is included in the palace, park, and gardens ticket, park and gardens ticket, or annual pass.
Fore more information and tickets visit, blenheimpalace.com/whats-on/events/autumn-fest.html