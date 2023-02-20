Biopic tribute show celebrating 'quiet' Beatle George Harrison's life comes to Banbury

The tour of UK theatres will coincide with what have been the 'quiet' Beatles 80th birthday.

Something About George: The George Harrison Story, stars award-winning West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor telling the fascinating story of George and performing his biggest hits on what would have been his 80th birthday.

The show features classic songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, Got My Mind Set On You, and Handle With Care and will showcase Harrison’s incredible talent from his solo material to the work with greatest supergroup The Traveling Wilburys and of course music from the Fab Four.

From heartbreak to hedonism and song writing to success, Something About George celebrates a life that was anything but quiet at the Banbury Mill Arts Centre on Thursday, February 23.

Award-winning actor and former BBC’s Unbreakable star Daniel Taylor will tell George Harrison's story and sing some of his most well known songs.

Daniel Taylor said: "I’m really looking forward to taking Something About George back on the road in February and March, performing it again for UK audiences, especially as it coincides with George’s 80th birthday. We had a great reception when we performed the show earlier this year across the UK including a well-received run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, I can guarantee people a fantastic journey through George’s life and amazing music."

The story is written by Jon Fellowes, who co-produces the show alongside Liverpool-born singer-songwriter Gary Edward Jones and theatre producer Bill Elms, who are the creative team behind the hugely successful Something About Simon – The Paul Simon Story.

Co-producer Bill Elms said: "It may be 20 years since the world lost George Harrison, but he lives on through his incomparable music, and this show created in Liverpool, highlights the legacy he left the world. To play the famous Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on his 80th birthday will be a very special concert indeed. He may have been the ‘Quiet Beatle’ but he still speaks loudly through his wonderful songs. It’s going to be a night to remember."