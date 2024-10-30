The newsroom is abuzz this morning after The Telegraph released their annual round up of England’s 48 counties, ranked best to worst.
While we don’t want to reveal all 48 counties in order, eliciting what we can only imagine to be a War of the Roses-style argument over whose county is better, we were interested in breaking down which counties were considered the top when it comes to history and culture.
The methodology that The Telegraph adopted to determine their rankings included the number of World Heritage Sites, number of museums and galleries (as listed on TripAdvisor), number of National Trust listings, number of English Heritage properties, number of Church of England cathedrals and Mercury Prize winners born in that county.
There were also additional points awarded if the county hosts Premier League football, Premiership Rugby or First Class cricket.
So who came out on top, and do you agree with The Telegraph’s rankings?