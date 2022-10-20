Mayor Strangwood and chairman of Cherwell District Council Cllr Sibley opening the fair on Wednesday afternoon.

The fair was opened by mayor Jayne Strangwood and Cherwell District Council chairman Les Sibley at 4pm and will remain entertaining the crowds in town until late on Friday evening.

The official opening ceremony took place on the steps of the Waltzer ride at the front of the town hall.

William Wilson, the boss of Bob Wilson Funfairs, who are running the event, introduced the ceremony and handed over the large gold key to mayor Strangwood and chairman Sibley.

Cllrs Strangwood and Sibley toured the fairground and every amusement they touched with the key gave free rides.

Cllr Strangwood said: “Banbury Fair is a special event and I am thrilled to be part of its history and tradition.