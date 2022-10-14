Banbury's Castle Quay invites families to celebrate Halloween with spooky fun

Castle Quay invites families to celebrates Halloween with Some Spooky Fun.

The trail, which will run from Monday October 17 to Monday October 31, is free and open to everyone of all ages to join in.

Families wishing to take part will need to visit the centre’s customer service desk located next to Lock29, where they can pick up a map and trail sheet to guide them on where the Halloween characters are hidden around the centre.

Customers will need to find eight Halloween characters that will each have a special letter to note down on the trail sheet.

Once the participants have found all the letters, they need to bring the trail sheet back to the customer service desk for a free tasty surprise. Customers will also have the chance to enter a competition to win a £50 voucher to spend at Waterstones.