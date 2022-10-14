News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Banbury's Castle Quay invites families to celebrate Halloween with spooky fun

Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre has invited families to celebrate Halloween with a two week spooky trail around the centre.

By Jack Ingham
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Castle Quay invites families to celebrates Halloween with Some Spooky Fun.
Castle Quay invites families to celebrates Halloween with Some Spooky Fun.

The trail, which will run from Monday October 17 to Monday October 31, is free and open to everyone of all ages to join in.

Families wishing to take part will need to visit the centre’s customer service desk located next to Lock29, where they can pick up a map and trail sheet to guide them on where the Halloween characters are hidden around the centre.

Customers will need to find eight Halloween characters that will each have a special letter to note down on the trail sheet.

Read More

Read More
Popular Michaelmas Fair returns to Banbury this month

Most Popular

    Once the participants have found all the letters, they need to bring the trail sheet back to the customer service desk for a free tasty surprise. Customers will also have the chance to enter a competition to win a £50 voucher to spend at Waterstones.

    Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “Halloween is an increasingly popular seasonal event for us so we wanted to put on some free fun that all the family can enjoy. Plus, with The Waterfront now open, we’re the perfect destination to enjoy a horror film and then some delicious food and drinks at Lock29.”

    Banbury