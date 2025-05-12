Banbury singer-songwriter Emily B releases her latest track which tackles complicated relationships

Banbury singer-songwriter and artist Emily B has released her latest track, Boy Trouble.

‘Boy Trouble’ marks the beginning of a new collaboration between producer Thirst Light Springer and Emily B.

The track explores the different sides and emotions of Emily B’s character as she navigates complicated relationships, leading her to seek guidance from her "inner spiritual companions: Love and Contagious".

Click here to hear the track.

The promotion for her single says: "Love wears her heart on her sleeve, full of hope and belief that everything will work out. Contagious, on the other hand, brings a fiery "Carmen" or Carmen Jones spirit, challenging Emily B to choose her path carefully. "Torn between these influences, Emily spins between hope and danger — and the listener is invited to follow her journey."

Emily B said: "Boy Trouble is just the beginning. This story will unfold through a series of dramatic tracks released episode by episode — stay tuned."