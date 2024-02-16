News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Banbury residents invited to don their finest attire for the mayor's tea dance

Banbury’s residents have been invited to dust off their finest outfits and join the mayor for an afternoon of dance and delight next month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised by mayor Fiaz Ahmed, the Mayor’s Tea Dance has been created to celebrate the town’s cultural vibrancy and raise money for the mayor’s chosen charities, Katharine House Hospice and Dogs for Good.

Taking place at the town hall on Saturday March 2, between 2pm and 4pm, the afternoon will feature a diverse array of dance styles and a selection of cakes and teas.

Mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: “The Town Mayor’s Tea Dance is a celebration of our town’s rich cultural heritage and a testament to the spirit of unity that defines us.

Most Popular
    Banbury Town Mayor Fiaz Ahmed is inviting the town's residents to join him for an afternoon of tea and dancing next month.Banbury Town Mayor Fiaz Ahmed is inviting the town's residents to join him for an afternoon of tea and dancing next month.
    Banbury Town Mayor Fiaz Ahmed is inviting the town's residents to join him for an afternoon of tea and dancing next month.

    “I look forward to welcoming old friends and new faces as we come together to celebrate the rich diversity that makes our community thrive."

    For more information or to make ticket purchases, please visit the town hall.

    Related topics:BanburyMayor