Banbury residents invited to don their finest attire for the mayor's tea dance
Organised by mayor Fiaz Ahmed, the Mayor’s Tea Dance has been created to celebrate the town’s cultural vibrancy and raise money for the mayor’s chosen charities, Katharine House Hospice and Dogs for Good.
Taking place at the town hall on Saturday March 2, between 2pm and 4pm, the afternoon will feature a diverse array of dance styles and a selection of cakes and teas.
Mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: “The Town Mayor’s Tea Dance is a celebration of our town’s rich cultural heritage and a testament to the spirit of unity that defines us.
“I look forward to welcoming old friends and new faces as we come together to celebrate the rich diversity that makes our community thrive."
For more information or to make ticket purchases, please visit the town hall.