Banbury record shop to show documentary on vinyl revival at fundraiser film night

Banbury record Strummer Room Records will host its first fundraising film night next month, when they will show the documentary ‘The Vinyl Revival and the Shops That Made it Happen’ at The Apothecary Tap.

Graham Jones one of the founders of Proper Music Distribution, and author of the book The Vinyl revival will be speaking at the film night.

The shop, which is the only record shop of its kind in North Oxfordshire, hopes the film night will be the start of the business becoming further involved in the local community by organising music and record-related events.

One of the founders of Proper Music Distribution, Graham professes to have visited more record shops than any other person, and he will share some of his great stories from his time spent working in and around the world of independent record selling.

The evening will also include a fun quiz with great prizes, Vinyl and CD giveaway and book signing, comic tales from the industry.

The documentary features fascinating interviews with Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Philip Selway (Radiohead), Ade Utley (Portishead), Joel Gion (The Brian Jonestown Massacre), The Orielles, CASSIA and others.

The 43-minute film explores the ins and outs of record selling with industry pundits, artists, record shop owners, and vinyl fans, and discusses the importance of the record shop and vinyl, as well as how the humble little record shop has shaped so many lives.