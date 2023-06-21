Banbury music festival hopes to 'bring people together to celebrate music, food, and community'

A new music festival in Banbury is hoping to 'bring people together to celebrate music, food, and community' next month.

Banbury’s newest one-day music festival, The Party on the Pitch 2023, will be a celebration of the community, with local acts and vendors providing entertainment and food and drinks on the day.

The festival will get under way on Saturday July 8, at Banbury Rugby Club and will feature live music from 13 local bands, food stalls, a bar, inflatables, and fairground rides for children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the festival said: "In addition to the music, Party on the Pitch offers a wide variety of food and drink options, from local beers to global cuisine.

Most Popular

A new festival in Banbury hopes to 'bring people together to celebrate music, food, and community'.

"Food vendors from all over the area come to showcase their specialties, providing a delicious and eclectic selection of dishes for festival-goers to enjoy.”

Early bird tickets are available for £10 per adult, £5 for over-12s, and free for under-12s. For more information, visit https://thepartyonthepitch.com/