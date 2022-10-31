Banbury mother creates spooky Halloween attraction at her house to raise money for mental health charity.

Tracey Kovacs has converted her driveway into a spectacular Tunnel of Terror public attraction for Halloween, already raising almost £500 in donations for the Banbury-based charity Restore.

The tunnel, which is located on the drive of 75 The Fairway will be open from 4.30 pm today and features frights such as face-painted live actors and terrifying animated figures as well as some less frightening attractions for the younger and less intrepid audiences

The idea initially came to Tracey last year after wanting to cheer people up because of the lockdown - but due to the tunnel’s popularity, Tracey and her daughter Natasha now intend to run the event every year.

Tracey said: “The reason behind it is to bring the community together, with everyone chatting and having fun, whilst raising money for a good cause.

“Donations are completely voluntary. We understand it’s hard for a lot of people with the cost of living crisis, so it’s entirely up to the visitors how much they want to give.”

Tracey and Natasha have been working on setting up the tunnel since September, which involved creating many different scary areas such as the creepy clown, Derek the werewolf and a hair-rising pirate area.

Tracey said: “There will be lots of fun and lots of screaming, with all different little areas there for people to enjoy plus tea, coffee and hot chocolate to keep people warm.”

