News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Banbury families invited to meet children's YouTube star at free event this Saturday

Banbury families have been invited to meet with YouTube’s Cocomelon star, Cody, at a free meet-and-greet event this Saturday (October 14).
By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cody from YouTube channel Cocomelon will be hosting a meet-and-greet event at The Entertainer in Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre.

The dinosaur-loving character will be entertaining visitors with a fun-filled musical appearance from 10am to 4pm inside the toy shop.

Visitors will also get the chance to have their picture taken alongside the popular character.

Most Popular
    Popular kids YouTube character Cody will be meeting fans in Banbury this Saturday (October 14).Popular kids YouTube character Cody will be meeting fans in Banbury this Saturday (October 14).
    Popular kids YouTube character Cody will be meeting fans in Banbury this Saturday (October 14).

    Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Cody to our store next weekend. We know how much little ones love Cocomelon, so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.

    “It’s a great chance for families to say hello and capture some snaps with their favourite character while browsing the store. We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day."

    Related topics:YouTubeBanbury