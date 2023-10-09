Banbury families invited to meet children's YouTube star at free event this Saturday
Cody from YouTube channel Cocomelon will be hosting a meet-and-greet event at The Entertainer in Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre.
The dinosaur-loving character will be entertaining visitors with a fun-filled musical appearance from 10am to 4pm inside the toy shop.
Visitors will also get the chance to have their picture taken alongside the popular character.
Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Cody to our store next weekend. We know how much little ones love Cocomelon, so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.
“It’s a great chance for families to say hello and capture some snaps with their favourite character while browsing the store. We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day."