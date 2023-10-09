Banbury families invited to meet children's YouTube star at free event this Saturday

Banbury families have been invited to meet with YouTube’s Cocomelon star, Cody, at a free meet-and-greet event this Saturday (October 14).

Cody from YouTube channel Cocomelon will be hosting a meet-and-greet event at The Entertainer in Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre.

The dinosaur-loving character will be entertaining visitors with a fun-filled musical appearance from 10am to 4pm inside the toy shop.

Visitors will also get the chance to have their picture taken alongside the popular character.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Cody to our store next weekend. We know how much little ones love Cocomelon, so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.