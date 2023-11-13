Residents at Glebefields care home in Drayton, Banbury marked the start of the Hindu festival of Diwali, popularly known as the ‘festival of lights’ with a fashion show from the staff in traditional dress; ladies brightly coloured sarees and gentlemen's kurta.

Admin Assistant Shilpa started the celebration by giving residents and guests the background story to ‘Lakshmi’ the Goddess of Wealth and symbol of prosperity.

Staff members Ashitha, Tincy and Shilpha helped decorate the lounge with colourful patterned rangoli and diyas, marigold flowers, garlands and candles which are lit to signify the triumph of good over evil.

After the celebrations were finished, Head Chef Bose Jose and the hospitality team prepared a verity of traditional Indian dishes with a range of spicy samosas, crispy onion bhajis and plenty of Indian sweets treats including barfi and milk pedas for the whole home to enjoy.

