Banbury bellringers will play tribute to The Queen this Saturday at St Mary's Church

The bellringing will start at 2.00 pm and if it is successful will take around three hours of non-stop bellringing to complete.

The group of ten bellringers will attempt to ring the church bells for just over 5,000 changes with no repetitions, as a special Platinum Jubilee tribute to HM the Queen.

A ‘peal’ is a period of ringing, usually lasting around three hours and with over 5,000 changes, all rung from memory and is typically done to celebrate special occasions.

