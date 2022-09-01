News you can trust since 1838
Banbury bellringers will play tribute to The Queen this Saturday at St Mary's Church

People in Banbury will hear the bells of St. Mary’s church ringing out across the town this Saturday afternoon as local bellringers pay tribute to the Queen’s Jubilee.

By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:47 pm
The bellringing will start at 2.00 pm and if it is successful will take around three hours of non-stop bellringing to complete.
The group of ten bellringers will attempt to ring the church bells for just over 5,000 changes with no repetitions, as a special Platinum Jubilee tribute to HM the Queen.

A ‘peal’ is a period of ringing, usually lasting around three hours and with over 5,000 changes, all rung from memory and is typically done to celebrate special occasions.

The organiser of the bellringing Robert Wood said: “Ringing a full peal like this requires both stamina and a high level of concentration for three hours. It is the gold standard for bellringers and I hope that people hearing the ringing around Banbury will enjoy it.”

