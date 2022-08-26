Banbury based DJ and producer receives international support on upcoming releases

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Matin, who is known by the name of J Matin in the electronic music world, has recently achieved international success as a producer, with some of his tracks played to thousands by Italian superstar DJ Marco Carola at festivals around the world.

The DJ attended Banbury School, now Wykham Park Academy, where the music department invested in DJ equipment which made attending school more enjoyable for him and enabled him to choose DJ’ing as part of one of his modules in school.

The Banbury DJ and producer has run the record label Friends Through Tech since an early age and has since established a name for himself in the club scene of London, where he has played at respected clubs like Ministry of Sound, Egg London and Lightbox.

Alongside the gigs in the capital, J Matin has also been running nights in Banbury with great success. These nights have included two events at AKA and more recently an outdoor event in the terrace area of the Wine Vaults which reached sell-out capacity.

It’s looking like another busy year for J Matin with his latest release “Lit”, the three track EP and he has already gained the attention of major DJs. In addition, he has landed more signings on long-standing Tech House labels Under No Illusion and Be One records. Previously, Be One label owner Miguel Bastida played his track ‘Energy’ at Elrow festival in Barcelona.

J Matin said: “It feels truly amazing to see my music being played all over the world, especially at festivals with more than 15,000 people dancing to my tracks”

“I am now seeing my music being showcased at festivals and clubs including Elrow Barcelona, Space Miami, Circoloco, Studio 338 London, festivals in LA and many others. It is hard to describe the feeling of a track being made in your room to then being smashed out with thousands of people dancing to it at some of the biggest and most established clubs in the world.”