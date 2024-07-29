Banbury band set for release of debut album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular local band Neon Nights' debut album, 'Thirty Three', is set to be released this Friday.

The Banbury based band consists of members Dan Bonas on lead vocals and bass, Liam Morgan on guitar and vocals, Tom Stilgoe on guitar and vocals, and Steve Parish on drums and percussion; with special guests Dave Allen on violin and vocals, and Ryan Kimberley on keyboards and synths, who have helped the band out in the recording studio and at their live shows.

The band have released three singles during recent months in the build-up to the album's release - 'A Drop For Your Soul', 'Stoned', and 'When You Come Around' - which are available on all streaming platforms.

The band worked hard and tirelessly - with a seemingly never-ending amount of effort, determination, dedication and passion - for a year to write and record the songs for 'Thirty Three', which were recorded at Get Loud Studios in Daventry, and mastered at Woodworm Studios in Barford Saint Michael.

Neon Nights - From left to right: Tom Stilgoe, Dan Bonas, Steve Parish, Liam Morgan

Neon Nights have performed in Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire building their name around well-known venues such as The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes, Esquires in Bedford, and also Banbury music venues such as Also Known As, The Wine Vaults, and The Wheatsheaf.

Excitingly, the band have several live shows during August in and around the Oxfordshire area; details and information about these shows can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages, or on their official website.

This weekend, the band are performing shows at The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday night, and The Horse and Jockey in Bodicote on Saturday night.

With catchy melodies and emotionally charged narratives, their music has gained appreciation and high praise from their followers and music lovers.

'Thirty Three' will be available on all streaming platforms and there shall also be physical copies on CD, which can be obtained via their official merch store at live shows, or via ordering from the band's official website.

It promises to be a busy and exciting time for Neon Nights and, their album, which is out this Friday, is a must-have for all music lovers and enthusiasts alike.

Follow the band as they embark on their musical journey!

"Neon Nights album is what the kids these days might call a banger. All in all, a joy from start to end." Nightshift magazine's pre-release review of 'Thirty Three'.