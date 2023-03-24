News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
10 minutes ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
59 minutes ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
2 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
3 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
13 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Banbury alternative rockers LAKE ACACIA release new electronic inspired single

Banbury alternative rock band LAKE ACACIA will release their second single of 2023 tomorrow (March 25).

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:25 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

The band, who take influence from the likes of MUSE, Royal Blood, and Nova Twins, release their new track "What You See Is Not What You Get" in time for the start of their tour of HMV stores across the midlands.

The boys in LAKE ACACIA are hoping for big things this year, with a busy gig schedule through the spring months, including local appearances at the Wheatsheaf tomorrow night and an afternoon show at HMV in town on Saturday April 8.

Switching direction slightly, the new single sees the band incorporate spacey electronic elements into their big rock sound of heavy riffs, pounding drum beats, and uplifting melodic catchy choruses, creating a powerful sing-along modern rock song in the process.

Most Popular
    Banbury rockers LAKE ACACIA continue their productive year with the release of second single.
    Banbury rockers LAKE ACACIA continue their productive year with the release of second single.
    Banbury rockers LAKE ACACIA continue their productive year with the release of second single.

    Speaking about the inspiration behind "What You See Is Not What You Get" the band said: "Social media tends to have an impact on a lot of young people because of what they’re led to believe.

    "Every day, we are fed false information which can make us question ourselves or feel as though we need to conform to an image or a certain lifestyle. The song is taken from the point of view of somebody who struggles with this but ultimately ends up on the other side."

    To listen to the new single tomorrow or to find more information about future gigs, visit the band’s website at https://lakeacacia.com/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lakeacacia

    BanburyMuseRoyal BloodFacebookSocial media