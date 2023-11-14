Banbury alt-rockers LAKE ACACIA to play hometown gig after busy year of touring

Alternative rock band LAKE ACACIA will perform a hometown gig in Banbury this Friday (November 17) after completing a busy summer of touring.

Banbury band LAKE ACACIA will perform a hometown gig in town this Friday.

The Banbury duo have been making waves across the UK’s rock scene with their technical blend of harmonised hard rock and electronic-fused breakdowns.

Compromising vocalist and bassist Tim Groethe and percussionist and vocalist Joe Homer, the band describes their sound as somewhere between MUSE and Royal Blood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After maintaining a busy schedule over the summer, playing at festivals and gigs from London to Manchester, with sometimes as many shows as five a month, this will be the band's first local gig for some time.

Most Popular

The band will bring their unique sound to the Also Known As bar on Parson's Street this Friday, where they will perform well-known releases alongside newer material at 10pm.

The gig comes just weeks ahead of the band’s second EP release, titled ALTER EGO, which features the popular last single What You See Is Not What You Get alongside four previously unrecorded tracks and will be launched on all major platforms on Friday December 1.

ALTER EGO will be the band’s fifth release of the year and focuses on the theme of social media and modern society influencing and coercing young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band said: “Influencers, online celebrities, high-profile channels, and the ever-increasing use of AI is all part of how others want to put their spin on life, which, in many cases, isn’t relative to the real world, and how so many people hide behind the mask they create and pretend to be something that they are not.”