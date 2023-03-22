​Another interesting assortment of new releases and re-issues.

Kevin Bryan CD reviews (photo: Adobe)

Readers with very long memories may well recall Loudon Wainwright’s emergence on the then flourishing singer-songwriter scene half a century ago, and here we have two stunning albums that Cherry Red have revived.

Devotees of electronic music should turn their attentions towards Orbital’s eagerly anticipated new offering as the Hartnoll brothers join forces with a string of highly regarded musical guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marianne Faithfull is still growing old disgracefully and there’s the latest musings from Eric Bibb. (Photo: adobe)

Most Popular

Inspiral Carpets (Mute/ BMG) - The Complete Singles

CD reviews:

Advertisement

Advertisement

I​nspiral Carpets (Mute/ BMG)

“The Complete Singles”

Memorable indie rock anthology featuring newly remastered versions of all the singles that Oldham’s finest musical exports captured for posterity between 1988 and 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Bibb (Repute Records) “Ridin’ “

​Eric Bibb (Repute Records)

“Ridin’ “

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a splendid addition to the impressive repertoire of the critically acclaimed bluesman Eric Bibb, which also features a guest appearance from the great Taj Mahal.

​Marianne Faithfull (BMG)

Marianne Faithfull (BMG) “Kissin’ Time”

“Kissin’ Time”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is an eclectic and uncompromising offering from Ms Faithfull, first released in 2002 and boasting collaborations with Jeff Beck, Blur and Jarvis Cocker to name but a few.

​Loudon Wainwright III (Cherry Red)

“Loudon Wainwright III / Album II”

Loudon Wainwright III (Cherry Red) “Loudon Wainwright III / Album II”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two superb examples of Wainwright’s early seventies output ,capturing the thinking man’s singer-songwriter at his most eloquent and thought provoking (photo: Jeannie Hodsoll).

Orbital (London Records)

“Optical Delusion”

Techno specialists Paul and Phil Hartnoll return to the fray with a powerful new offering featuring vocal contributions from the likes of Mediaeval Baebes and Sleaford Mods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley Hutchings (Talking Elephant)

“Presents More Songs From The Shows”

Orbital (London Records) “Optical Delusion”

Hutchings’ 100th album presents some choice extracts from the veteran roots music performer’s recent recorded output, including three excellent Dylan covers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jefferson Starship (Retroworld)

“Live at BB King’s Blues Club”

An unusual and a largely acoustic live album from the Californian rock institution, featuring stripped down versions of some of their gems from their illustrious back catalogue.

Joe Pug (Loose Music)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nation of Heat : Revisited”

Maryland singer-songwriter Pug breathes new life into the contents of his critically acclaimed 2007 debut EP, “Nation of Heat,” aided and abetted by The Killers’ Brandon Flowers.

Gretchen Peters (Proper Records)

“The Show”

Advertisement

Advertisement

An affecting live set from the acclaimed Nashville tunesmith, with an all female Scottish string quartet lending a hand on fine tracks such as “Blackbirds” and “Revival.”

​Jamie T (Polydor Records)

"The Theory of Whatever"

Spiky indie rock from a uniquely talented individual who continues to confound listeners expectations as he exorcises some of his personal demons via his most varied offering to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley Hutchings (Talking Elephant) “Presents More Songs From The Shows”

Jefferson Starship (Retroworld) “Live at BB King’s Blues Club”

Joe Pug (Loose Music) “Nation of Heat : Revisited”

Gretchen Peters (Proper Records) “The Show”

Advertisement

Advertisement