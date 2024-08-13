Arctangent 2024: set times and stage splits, weather forecast and prohibited items for this year’s festival

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A celebration of “left-of-mainstream” music, Arctangent returns to the outskurts of Bristol this week.
  • Arctangent returns to Fernhill Farm near Bristol for another year of “angular” and leftfield music.
  • This year’s headliners include Explosions In The Sky, Meshuggah and post-rock pioneers Mogwai.
  • What time are your favourite acts playing? Here’s the full set times for this week’s event plus the weather forecast.

Fernhill Farm on the outskirts of Bristol is set to become quite the noisy area over the next few days, with the return of music festival Arctangent for it’s 2024 edition (August 14 - 18)

Founded in 2013 to specifically focus on math rock, post-rock and experimental music,  the festival was born out of a desire to create a niche event for fans of complex and unconventional music genres that were underrepresented in what organiser felt were the “mainstream” festival circuit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first ArcTanGent took place at Fernhill Farm and featured bands like 65daysofstatic, And So I Watch You From Afar and Tall Ships with the festival quickly gaining a reputation for its carefully curated lineup, intimate atmosphere, and passionate community of attendees

Over the years, it has grown in size and scope, attracting an international audience and some of the most respected names in the genre, such as Godspeed You! Black Emperor, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Explosions In The Sky - who happen to be one of the headliners at this year’s festival.

They’re joined by technical death metal act Meshuggah and post-rock pioneers Mogwai, with a host of interesting acts across the four days at the festival. But how bad are the stage clashes this year and will the heavens open across the festival site this year, nevermind there being Explosions In The Sky? 

Here’s the set times, weather forecast and list of items to ditch before heading to Arctangent this year.

Full set-times and stage splits for Arctangent 2024

Meshuggah (main) are set to headline Arctangent 2024 this week, alongside fellow headliners Explosions In The Sky (inset, top) and Mogwai (inset, bottom)Meshuggah (main) are set to headline Arctangent 2024 this week, alongside fellow headliners Explosions In The Sky (inset, top) and Mogwai (inset, bottom)
Meshuggah (main) are set to headline Arctangent 2024 this week, alongside fellow headliners Explosions In The Sky (inset, top) and Mogwai (inset, bottom) | Getty Images

Wednesday 14 August 2024

Yohkai Stage:

  • 00:20-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs
  • 23:30-00:20 - Aiming for Enrike (live silent disco)
  • 22:00-23:00 - And So I Watch You From Afar
  • 20:35-21:25 - Bossk
  • 19:15-20:00 - LLNN 
  • 18:00-18:45 - Curse These Metal Hands
  • 16:45-17:30 - Psychonaut
  • 15:45-16:15 - Cobra the Impaler
  • 14:50-15:20 - Din of Celestial Birds
  • 13:55-14:25 - Hidden Mothers
  • 13:00-13:30 - Host Body

Thursday 15 August 2024

Main Stage:

  • 21:40-23:00 - Explosions In The Sky
  • 19:30-20:40 - Spiritualized
  • 17:30-18:30 - Baroness
  • 15:50-16:40 - Julie Christmas 
  • 14:30-15:05 - Bo Ningen
  • 13:20-13:50 - Healthyliving
  • 12:10-12:40 - AVKRVST
  • 11:00-11:30 - itoldyouiwouldeatyou

Yohkai Stage:

  • 00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs
  • 23:10-00:00 - Karin Park (Live Silent Disco)
  • 20:45-21:35 - Amenra
  • 18:35-19:25 - Red Fang
  • 16:45-17:25 - Conan
  • 15:10-15:45 - Wyatt E.
  • 13:55-14:25 - blanket
  • 12:45-13:15 - Underdark
  • 11:35-12:05 - Pleiades

Bixler Stage:

  • 20:45-21:35 - Textures
  • 18:35-19:25 - Kalandra
  • 16:45-17:25 - Cats and Cats and Cats
  • 15:10-15:45 - URNE
  • 13:55-14:25 - Bicurious
  • 12:45-13:15 - unpeople
  • 11:35-12:05 - Kulk

PX3 Stage:

  • 21:40-22:30 - John Cxnnor
  • 19:35-20:35 - Author & Punisher
  • 17:30-18:10 - Kaonashi
  • 15:55-16:35 - Squid Pi**er
  • 14:30-15:05 - Aiming For Enrike
  • 13:20-13:50 - Hundred Year Old Man
  • 12:10-12:40 - Oddism
  • 11:00-11:30 - SENECA

Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:

  • 20:45-21:30 - Tokky Horror
  • 18:40-19:20 - Nailbreaker
  • 16:45-17:25 - SKEMER
  • 15:10-15:45 - Doodseskader
  • 13:55-14:25 - Sun Spot
  • 12:45-13:15 - Gloom Index
  • 11:35-12:05 - A-Sun Amissa
  • 10:00-10:50 - Fan Grrrls (podcast)
  • 09:00-09:50 - Hell Bent For Metal (podcast)

Friday 16 August 2024

Meshuggah performing on the first U.S. day of Ozzfest 2002 at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PennsylvaniaMeshuggah performing on the first U.S. day of Ozzfest 2002 at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania
Meshuggah performing on the first U.S. day of Ozzfest 2002 at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania | Getty Images

Main Stage:

  • 21:40-23:00 - Meshuggah
  • 19:40-20:40 - Animals As Leaders
  • 17:50-18:40 - Ihsahn
  • 16:10-17:00 - Three Trapped Tigers
  • 14:35-15:25 - Year Of No Light
  • 13:20-13:55 - The Omnific
  • 12:10-12:40 - Zetra
  • 11:00-11:30 - i Häxa

Yohkai Stage:

  • 00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs
  • 23:10-00:00 - God Alone (Live Silent Disco)
  • 20:45-21:35 - Plini
  • 18:45-19:35 - Delta Sleep
  • 17:05-17:45 - Night Verses
  • 15:30-16:05 - Outrun The Sunlight
  • 14:00-14:30 - Shy, Low
  • 12:45-13:15 - BLACKSHAPE
  • 11:35-12:05 - Asymmetric Universe

Bixler Stage:

  • 20:45-21:35 - Show Me the Body
  • 18:45-19:35 - Sigh
  • 17:05-17:45 - Orchards
  • 15:30-16:05 - Maruja
  • 14:00-14:30 - Iress 
  • 12:45-13:15 - The Sun's Journey Through The Night
  • 11:35-12:05 - Modern Technology

PX3 Stage:

  • 21:40-22:40 - Komfortrauschen
  • 19:40-20:40 - Blood Command
  • 17:55-18:35 - Frail Body
  • 16:10-16:55 - Glassing
  • 14:40-15:20 - Every Hell
  • 13:20-13:55 - Fange
  • 12:10-12:40 - El Moono
  • 11:00-11:30 - HAAL

Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:

  • 20:45-21:35 - Teeth Of The Sea
  • 18:50-19:30 - Yard
  • 17:05-17:45 - Madmess
  • 15:30-16:05 - Benefits
  • 14:00-14:30 - Yomi Ship
  • 12:45-13:15 - Sans Froid
  • 11:35-12:05 - Cahill//Costello
  • 10:00-10:50 - 2 Promoters, 1 Pod (podcast)
  • 09:00-09:50 - Noizze (podcast)

Saturday August 17 2024

Getty Images for Coachella

Main Stage:

  • 21:30-23:00 - Mogwai
  • 19:30-20:30 - Electric Wizard
  • 17:40-18:30 - And So I Watch You From Afar
  • 16:05-16:50 - SCALER
  • 14:35-15:20 - Bossk
  • 13:20-13:55 - Hexvessel
  • 12:10-12:40 - BRIQUEVILLE

Yohkai Stage:

  • 00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs
  • 23:10-00:25 - AK/DK (Live Silent Disco)
  • 20:35-21:25 - Caspian
  • 18:35-19:25 - Brontide
  • 16:55-17:35 - Imperial Triumphant
  • 15:25-16:00 - Silver Moth
  • 14:00-14:30 - VOWER
  • 12:45-13:15 - Sunnata
  • 11:35-12:05 - FORT

Bixler Stage:

  • 20:35-21:25 - SLIFT
  • 18:35-19:25 - earthtone9
  • 16:55-17:35 - Pijn
  • 15:25-16:00 - KEN Mode
  • 14:00-14:30 - WuW
  • 12:45-13:15 - Haus Horo
  • 11:35-12:05 - Codex Serafini

PX3 Stage:

  • 21:30-22:30 - MSPAINT
  • 19:30-20:30 - Gallops
  • 17:40-18:25 - Outlander
  • 16:05-16:50 - Nadir
  • 14:35-15:20 - Ànteros
  • 13:20-13:55 - Love Sex Machine
  • 12:10-12:40 - Cassus
  • 11:00-11:30 - Torpor

Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • 20:35-21:20 - COLOSSAL SQUID
  • 18:35-19:20 - Thot
  • 16:55-17:35 - God Alone
  • 15:25-16:00 - PEACH
  • 14:00-14:30 - Thank
  • 12:45-13:15 - Quade
  • 11:35-12:05 - Maebe
  • 10:00-10:50 - Spaceships Over Glasgow (with Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai)
  • 09:00-09:50 - Come My Fanatics: A Journey Into The World of Electric Wizard

What items are prohibited from Arctangent 2024?

A pretty run of the mill list - in fact, one of the more concise lists we’ve seen during the music festival season. Simply put, the following items are prohibited from being brought to the grounds of Arctangent 2024:

  • Illegal Substances (including laughing gas and “legal highs.”).
  • Weapons.
  • Sharp Objects.
  • Glass.
  • Pyrotechnics / Flares / Fireworks.
  • Animals (with the acceptance of previously agreed assistance dogs.)
  • Lasers / Laser pens.
  • SLR and Professional cameras (unless you have been granted a press pass.)

Small camping stoves and BBQs are permitted on the campgrounds, but organisers request that they be lifted off any grass and disposed of responsibly.

What is the weather forecast for Arctangent 2024?

Those arriving on Wednesday to Fernhill Farms are in for a wet one, with the Met Office forecast rain throughout the day in the area. Thankfully as the festival progresses though, the weather is set to get better. 

Day-by-day forecast for Arctangent 2024

  • Wednesday August 14 2024: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime (23°c.)
  • Thursday August 15 2024: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning (24°c.)
  • Friday August 16 2024: Sunny intervals (22°c.)
  • Saturday August 17 2024: Sunny intervals (23°c.)

For last minute tickets including weekend and day options, visit Arctangent’s ticketing page for more details and payment options.

Related topics:BoostMusic FestivalsTicketsWeatherMusic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.