Another week of musical delights for Shipston Proms

The 20th annual Shipston Proms is halfway through its fortnight of musical events but there is plenty more to see before the big street party climax.

The festival was kicked off at a raucous launch party last Friday (June 15) and a variety of performers have been entertaining the crowds ever since.

Tonight’s (Friday) offering is an ambitious two-hour show paying tribute to Queen with Stars in their Eyes winner Gary Mullen as Freddie Mercury.

This weekend brings a pub music trail with artists at several bars around town on Saturday before a choir performance at St Edmund’s Church on Sunday.

A large variety of acts take to the stage next week including an American blues troubadour, open mic, the young musicians concert and songs from the shows.

The pièce de résistance of the Proms is the free street party on High Street with a fantastic line-up of bands playing through the day, as well as a hog roast, raffle and bar.

For more information about all the performances, visit www.shipstonproms.org.