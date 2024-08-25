Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heated rivalry between the CEO and DMD arrives in London this evening 🥊

AEW All In London 2024 takes place at Wembley Stadium later today (August 25 2024.)

The show is expected to be headlined by Swerve Strickland vs Bryan Danielson in a career vs title match for the AEW Championship.

But alongside that title match, the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Britt Baker DMD.

Benjamin Jackson and Alex Nelson give their predictions, alongside a brief guide who the two wrestlers are.

The CEO of AEW, Mercedes Moné, returns to Wembley Stadium this weekend at AEW All In London, as the saga between herself and AEW original Britt Baker comes to a head.

The saga began at Forbidden Door 2024, where Moné retained the AEW TBS Championship and became a dual-champion by winning the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. However, her victory celebration didn’t quite go exactly as she wanted them to.

Dr. Britt Baker, who had been sidelined since September 2023, made her return and on the next episode of Dynamite (available to stream on ITV X), the AEW original addressed the crowd about her health struggles and prolonged absence from the ring. The heartfelt return was soon overshadowed by Moné, who interrupted her. Baker went on to challenge Moné to a championship match at AEW All In London - request the CEO flat out denied.

Things boiled over outside of the ring, as the two wrestlers came face-to-face during AEW's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2024. The heated confrontation prompted AEW President Tony Khan to officially schedule the championship match between Moné and Baker for Sunday’s event at Wembley Stadium.

Who are Mercedes Moné and Britt Baker DMD?

The CEO and the DMD are set to battle in London for the AEW TBS Championship as All In 2024 takes place at Wembley Stadium this evening. | AEW

Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, began her wrestling career in 2010, training and perfecting the craft on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2012. Her rise in WWE was incredible; she quickly became a key player in the women's division as part of the "Four Horsewomen" alongside Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch.

Moné was pivotal in elevating women's wrestling to new heights, such as becoming the first female WWE wrestler to headline a pay-per-view event (now known as a Premium Live Event) when she faced Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell 2016. During her time with WWE, she captured the Raw Women's Championship four times, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the NXT Women's Championship once.

Britt Baker DMD

Britt Baker made her debut in 2015 with International Wrestling Cartel (IWC) and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the first IWC Women's Champion in 2016. After gaining experience in various promotions, including a brief appearance on WWE Raw, Baker signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019, becoming the first female wrestler to be contracted by the company.

Her move elevated her into the upper echelons of wrestling, as she won the AEW Women’s World Championship in 2021 and successfully defended it multiple times, becoming one of the most recognized names in the promotion. Her feud with Thunder Rosa was one of the most memorable of early AEW, with the level of violence they descended into still on AEW highlight reels to this day.

Who is the favourite to win the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker DMD?

As much as it’s been an emotional return for Britt Baker (despite whatever happened backstage), the odds are looking at a successful title defence for the CEO. BetOnline has Mercedes Moné as a 1/20 favourite to win the match, while Britt Baker’s odds stand currently at 7/1.

They kind of echo the sentiments that both ourselves thought would be the case, if you take a look at our prediction video at the top of the page, alongside the other predictions we’ve made so far for the event.

AEW All In London takes place this evening at Wembley Stadium; to watch the show at home or online, you can order the PPV on Triller TV for roughly £19.20, or wait until the show airs on ITV 4 on August 29 2024 from 9pm until 2am.