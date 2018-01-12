Adderbury’s Voices Across Time raise thousands for charity

Voices Across Time (VaT), the participatory musical group, staged their biggest productions ever over the Christmas period raising an astonishing amount for Banburyshire charities.

Not content with writing, choreographing and rehearsing one bespoke musical production, this past Christmas VaT took on their biggest challenge to date; performing over three consecutive nights, in three different venues, two different original productions.

Voices Across Time team: Florence Taylor, Joseph Cummings and Harriet Wells NNL-161128-111140001

The Adderbury trio of Florence Taylor, Joseph Cummings and Harriet Wells, joined forces a little over 18 months ago to channel their collective passions for history, musicals and theatre into creating participatory shows.

From small acorns big oaks grow and the three day, three performance blitz over Christmas saw the trio collaborate with a cast and crew of over fifty people and welcomed almost 800 people to their new venues in Banbury and Chipping Norton.

Their first show, ’I’ll be Home for Christmas’, was written in 2016 and performed in a sell-out run in the Adderbury Institute last year.

This year, after a few tweaks to keep the show fresh, they took the show to St Mary’s Church in Banbury to a packed audience.

Two days later they took the play to Chipping Norton performing at the Town Hall. I’ll be Home for Christmas was performed in aid of the Katharine House Hospice, Banbury’s St Mary’s Church, and Kenyan Kids. Now all the ticket sales and donations have been totted up each charity will receive £550.

The musical sandwich between the above two shows saw VaT return to their native Adderbury.After forming a partnership with Friends of St Mary’s Adderbury’ (FOSMA) VaT created a brand new show, Christmas Across Time, in aid of the Church Tower Appeal.

The show proved to be a huge success raising £2,484 for the Tower appeal and also sparked the idea of converting the show into a radio show for next Christmas.

Voices Across Time said: “This was by far the biggest challenge we have taken on since our beginning.

“The response from the audiences enabled us to maintain our energy and focus night after night, and to be able to donate an amazing amount to charity at the end…it’s all quite overwhelming.”

To find our more about VaT and their upcoming shows visit www.voicesacrosstime.com.