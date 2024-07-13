Dramatic video shows moment woman is rescued from neck-level water as she’s pulled from window of sinking car
Dramatic police video shows officers rescuing a woman from neck-high water after her car became submerged in floods.
In the bodycam footage, Police Constable Tom Simmonds is seen shattering the driver’s side window, before the driver is pulled out of the sinking vehicle and passed along a human chain of Police Sergeants Lee Baker, Shannon Murphy and three other officers to safety.
Officers were called to Bow Brook in Worcestershire on April 25 2023, after driver Annie Nisbit rang 999 and told call handlers her car was sinking into a river. Annie had been driving to her brother’s house when she came to the flooded ford. Annie stopped short of the water, however her car was swept up from beneath and within minutes had filled up inside to the level of her neck.
PS Baker, PS Murphy and officers helped PC Simmonds access the window by making a human chain so he could gain a footing on the moving bed on the ford. PC Simmonds used a baton to smash the driver-side front window, with its electric windows having been disabled by the water, and pulled Annie out of the car. She was passed along PS Baker’s and PS Murphy’s human chain before being pulled safely up onto the bank.
On July 11, PS Baker. PS Murphy and PC Simmonds were honoured with a Police Federation National Bravery Award and crowned regional winners for their rescue of Annie.
