Watch bodycam footage of the moment a drink driver Darius Kabelis, who was almost three times the legal limit, and only had a provisional driving licence, was dobbed in by his wife outside his home as she tells officers, “he’s drunk”.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a man’s wife dobbed him in for drink driving and driving without a licence - telling officers “he’s drunk”.

On August 18, a 999 call was made by a member of the public who had been driving behind a Ford Galaxy Ghia in Lynn Road in Wisbech, and was concerned about the manner of driving. Police found the car in Leverington and stopped to speak with the driver, Darius Kabelis, outside his home in Woodgate Road.

Kabelis was arrested outside the property after his wife came outside and confirmed to officers that he was drunk and only had a provisional driving licence.

Wife dobs in drink-driving husband after he’s stopped by police. | Cambridgeshire Police