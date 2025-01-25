This video More videos

Footage shows the moment when a ‘weather tracker’ battled 118mph coastal winds, as he attempts to measure the strength of Storm Eowyn.

In the video (click to play above), weather trackers battled against Storm Éowyn to officially measure 118mph winds on the Irish coast - the strongest since World War II.

The group called Weather & Radar headed out with kit to capture the record on the coast of County Clare, Ireland, this morning (24).

They confirmed winds of 190 km/h (118 mph) - the strongest since World War II.

Ahead of Friday, forecasters issued a rare “red” weather warning, meaning danger to life across the whole island of Ireland and central and southwest Scotland.

Schools have been closed closed, and trains, ferries and more than 1,000 flights were cancelled in the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

Our channel Shots TV has taken a look at shocking footage which shows extreme weather conditions across the UK.