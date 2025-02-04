Watch: This is what the Prime Minister said about tragic death at All Saints School
The Prime Minister has spoken about the tragic incident at All Saints School, which saw a pupil die.
Keir Starmer spoke before he attended a dinner with EU leaders in Brussels and, said his "heart goes out" to the family of the victim.”
Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield yesterday.
The school remains closed today while police continue their investigations.
A 15 year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.