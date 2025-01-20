This video More videos

Impressive video shows how two brothers transformed a field in the north of England into a winter wonderland - by building an igloo during the snowy weather.

Video (click to play above) shows how Jordan Hilton, 34, and little brother Liam, 25, used builders’ buckets to create snow bricks during the recent cold snap. The inspiring clip also takes a look inside the structure once it was completed, where they hung out with coffee and bacon butties.

A pair of adventurous brothers built an igloo on Rivington Pike in Chorley | Jordan Hilton / SWNS

They built the structure on the 1,190 ft high Rivington Pike in Chorley last Sunday. Jordan, a heating engineer, said: “The only thing that we had was two buckets and a spade, and we didn’t even use the spade. We just used buckets, filled them with snow, and then piled them on top of each other in a way that it would work. Because I go camping all the time, I took my gas stove and we had bacon and sausage butties, we cooked them outside and then went and sat in and had them, it was dead nice. We had a coffee as well, it was ace.”

The igloo Jordan Hilton and his brother Liam made | Jordan Hilton / SWNS

Jordan was struck by how much snow there was when he cycled up the beauty spot with his girlfriend Sarah, 30, on January 11.

The next day, he decided to build the igloo and roped in his younger brother, also a heating engineer, as Sarah was too busy. He said: “When we got up there, the snow went up to our knees, so I said ‘I’m sure we can make an igloo here’. She was busy so I asked my little brother and he jumped on it.”

Jordan and Liam builders’ buckets to create snow bricks during the recent cold snap | Jordan Hilton / SWNS

Keen adventurer Jordan often documents his outdoor escapades on YouTube, which includes paddleboarding, walking, and has even explored an abandoned tank.

He said: “I’ve always been outdoorsy, I’d just never filmed it. Over the last few years I thought it’s a shame, I’m doing all this cool stuff and I feel like everyone can enjoy watching it.

“That’s when I started to film it, the love that I get from it is unbelievable. I preach in my videos and I tell everyone to get out, get outside. It does everyone well.”