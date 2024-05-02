Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The video explains that you will need to check the rules around dogs with your individual polling station, as it is typically down to the discretion of the local authority.

Voting is now underway in England and Wales, after polling stations opened at 07:00 for local elections. Counting will begin after the polls close, at 22:00 on Thursday, with the first results expected after midnight on Friday, 3 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which towns are holding an election and what are they for?

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...