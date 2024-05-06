The video captures RNLI crew board the boat to survey the damage, two men from the vessel can be seen onboard as it tilts into the sea. Charlotte Auger, 36, was at home with her husband when he alerted her to the crash at around 10.30 am this morning (May 5). She said: "My husband called down to me from upstairs and said 'Oh my God, a boat has crashed into the rocks'.

Mrs Auger said it did not look like anyone on board the sailing boat was injured and it had been travelling at a slow speed, when it hit the rocks at St Mawes, Cornwall. She added: "We could see three guys on the boat panicking a bit as it was sinking fast. We heard the tannoy on the RNLI boat say there was damage to the hull and they're trying to pump water out. Two of the guys had been taken off the boat.”