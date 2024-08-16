This video More videos

Photographer goes viral with mouse village

Wildlife photographer Simon Dell went viral after sharing photos of a tiny village he created for some furry visitors in his garden.

“It started in 2018 when I was taking some photos of wildlife. There was some cut grass and I saw one little mouse come out and it reared up like a meerkat,” said Simon. “I took a couple of photos and posted it online and everybody loved it. It went viral and people demanded to see more.

“So from that day I started putting a little peanut in the tree. And a mouse started to come out again so I thought I better build it a little shelter. And it just grew from there.”

The future of the village

Simon began adding more and more to the shelter until it included everything from shops and train stations to a bookstore. Simon made the tiny village by hand from recycled materials which he sometimes found by digging through skips.

There are currently around 12 mice residents in the village and Simon has big plans for their future. He hopes to build a school and a church and adds, “there’s no limit to it all. Anything could pop up!”

Miracle baby reaches new milestone in adult life

Bethany Hope Woolley was born 15-weeks early and fighting for her life in 1997. Despite their best efforts, doctors saw little hope for baby Bethany and told her parents that she was unlikely to survive the night.

27-years later, Bethany is celebrating her engagement and getting ready for one of the biggest days of her life. Bethany said: “I’m really excited. I didn’t even expect to be here let alone to get married!”

Bethany’s birth

Bethany’s mother Louise, chose to have an emergency caesarean section birth to give Bethany the best chance at surviving, despite being warned by doctors that this would put herself at risk of an infection that could kill her. Louise then spent three months in hospital recovering from the birth.

Weighing just 1 lb 13 ounces, Bethany had to be resuscitated 6 times and stayed for 6 months in the neonatal unit battling for her life. After spending the first ten weeks of life on a life support machine, she miraculously managed to start breathing for herself.