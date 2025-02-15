This video More videos

Watch the moment a car crashes into a porch - after an UberEats driver forgot to put on his handbrake during a takeaway delivery.

This was the funny moment (click to play above) when a car rolls into the front of a house - after a driver left his handbrake off.

Matthew Murphy, 41, was at work when he checked his home Ring camera and saw a car rolling into the front of his house.

UberEats driver forgot to use handbrake

Matthew's wife had ordered a takeaway and as the driver pulled up, he forgot to put his handbrake on.

Funny video shows the grey vehicle rolling down the driveway while the driver frantically runs up and tries to stop it from hitting the house.

The car caused minor cosmetic damage to the porch and gave Matthew and his colleagues a good laugh during his shift.

Caught on Ring doorbell

Matthew, a nurse in Rainham, East London, said: "To be honest, when I first saw it I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

"I dropped everything at work and called my wife, who's pregnant and at home with our 21-month-old, to check she was ok.

"Once I knew she was fine and she'd checked to see there was no major damage, I was able to relax.

‘My colleagues all got a proper laugh’

"There were just a few scuff marks left on the outside of the porch, which can be easily painted over.