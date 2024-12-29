Thieving Golden Retriever dog runs off with turkey crown almost ruining Christmas dinner
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The footage was filmed on December 23, when the woman in the video - who doesn't want to be named - was dropping off presents at her friend's house.
When she got back into her car, she could hear her daughter saying 'no Chuck, no' and when she looked around the Golden Retreiver had ran off with the turkey.
She chased the dog into the field to get it back but had to leave empty-handed as the dog wouldn't let go.
Luckily, after a trip to the butcher explaining what happened, the woman was able to get an emergency turkey on Christmas Eve.
The woman, in Armagh, Northern Ireland, said: "My immediate reaction was 'my husband is going to kill me' and I am going to have to get another bloody turkey.
"He had the whole turkey in his mouth and he was not letting go.
"I chased him around the field but gave up and left as he was not letting go.
"Luckily we got another one on Christmas Eve."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.