Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch what happened when three ordinary women got to live the full Strictly Come Dancing experience and lift their own glitterball trophy - in front of Pasha Kovalev, Joanne Clifton, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite from the BBC show.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 64 year old Strictly superfan got to live out her dancefloor dream on TV - just like the celebrities in her favourite BBC show. Linda Adams, from Cleveleys in Lancashire, beat thousands of other applicants for the chance to take part in Dance Floor Heroes along with 12 other finalists, and now you can watch her transformation in an exclusive programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pasha Kovalev and Joanne Clifton gave a few 10 paddles at the Strictly Come Dancing style charity event. | Lucinda Herbert

‘Oldest’ dancer gets the fastest dance

In the half hour show, Linda tells journalist Lucinda Herbert how watching Strictly Come Dancing inspired her, and partner Ian Mallam, to take up ballroom and Latin dance, and how it ‘completely clears her mind’ - even when she gets the wrong steps! The former civil servant and shop owner goes on to say that it was ‘hilarious’ that she was given the jive - the fastest dance in the competition - as she is ‘the oldest one’ and is up against much younger hopefuls.

Linda Adams, 64, tries on a dress from Chrisanne Clover Boutique at Blackpool Dance Festival. | Lucinda Herbert

Judged by Strictly stars

She joins two other women from the Fylde coast - Claire Turnham, and Loie McNeil - a cancer survivor who wants to show her two children that life after cancer can be full of fun adventures. During the programme, which is also available to watch online, Shots! TV follow the journey of the three novice dancers as they go through intense training sessions with professional dance partners, get stunning makeovers and finally get to perform in front of a panel of Strictly judges at a glitzy event at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Vincent Simone and Ian Waite, former Strictly Come Dancing professionals, hosted the charity event in the Empress Ballroom. | Iain Lynn

Dancing for mental health

Hosted by Ian Waite and Vincent Simone, the final event took place in the world famous Empress Ballroom, with a packed audience and each hopeful had to face critique from ballroom dance experts Pasha Kovalev, Vito Coppola, Joanne Clifton and Pasquale La Rocca. And the charity bash raised over £27,000 for mental health charity, Tia’s Crown. Watch the show to find out who took home the glitterball, and why dance means so much to these inspiring women. Applications are also open for Dance Floor Heroes 2025.

Watch it online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52540720/dance-floor-heroes