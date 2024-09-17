This video More videos

Video shared by police shows large illegal gatherings where cars performed dangerous stunts and let off fireworks - which were promoted by social media influencers.

Helicopter footage (click to play above) captured one of the events, which were promoted as ‘festivals of dangerous driving’ on social media. In the video, cars can be seen performing stunts, and fireworks are seen going off.

Two men and a woman have been handed lengthy jail sentences in a major victory in the fight against dangerous gatherings. Ahzi Nagmadin, Jessica Roberts and Rashani Reid all arranged the illegal car meets using Instagram and group chats.

Nagmadin, aged 24, was jailed for three years by the judge who described him as a busy and enthusiastic organiser with the online group. He was the creator of a popular street racing account, which had around 20,000 followers.

Three jailed over 'festivals of dangerous driving' across Birmingham | Birmingham Police

The account would announce that an illegal meet would be happening, but not release the exact location until shortly before the start time. It would then share images of the cars which had gathered.

Police said at one of the large gatherings of cars at Fort Parkway, fireworks were let off, and helicopter footage captured another event where a car can be seen doing stunts on Floodgate Street in Digbeth.

Illegal car meet-ups

Unemployed Reid was responsible for posting on a similar Instagram account. He was involved in organising events, and attended races. One post on his account showed police examining his Honda Civic after he’d been stopped by officers.

He commented on the post: “Can’t wait for all the heat to die down so we can hit the strip.”

Nursery worker Jessica Roberts had hundreds of messages on her phone where she’d discussed attending and arranging meet-ups.

All three admitted causing a public nuisance and were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court. Retail worker Nagmadin, 24, of Pickering Croft, Birmingham, was jailed for three years. Reid, aged 32, of Radnor Road, Birmingham, was jailed for four years and two months. Roberts, aged 30, of Ballams Wood Drive, Birmingham, was jailed for three years.

‘Warped and misguided’ influencer

Injunctions ban gatherings, racing and spectating across Birmingham and the Black Country, with anyone found taking part facing fines and even jail.

DC Mark Campbell, from Operation Hercules team, said: “These organisers played different but important roles in organising meet-ups around Birmingham, including many during lockdown. Nagmadin was proud of the brand identity he had created, with stickers and logos being created to promote what was described in court as ‘festivals of dangerous driving’.