A debate is brewing over whether older drivers should face mandatory re-testing to ensure their continued fitness behind the wheel.

Concerns raised in a recent discussion highlight the potential for declining eyesight and reaction times impacting driving safety as individuals age.

Under current laws, people over the age of 70 can keep driving without taking a test - but after four tragic deaths linked to drivers with poor vision, commentators have warned the system could be “too relaxed”. The UK’s senior coroner has also called for change, saying UK driving laws are the “laxest in Europe”.

We went out and asked people on the streets what they think, and you can watch the responses above. Responses included the importance of verifying eyesight, reaction times, and overall driving competence. While acknowledging the difficulty in pinpointing a specific age due to the varying levels of fitness among older individuals, the need for some form of assessment was deemed necessary.

Older motorists could be required to pass eye tests to keep their driving licence | Getty Images/iStockphoto

The discussion also touched upon the issue of age-related deterioration of eyesight, which may not have been apparent when a driver initially passed their test. The suggestion of mandatory refresher tests for senior drivers was put forward as a potential solution.

Get involved in the conversation by having your say in the comments section. Do you agree or disagree drivers of a certain age should face a re-test?

The debate is likely to continue as policymakers and the public weigh the rights and freedoms of older drivers against the need to ensure the safety of all road users.

Critics say targeting older drivers could be unfair, especially when many have decades of experience and clean records. Speaking in the video above Dr Steve McCabe says: “There is no doubt, as people get older, then of course they want to sort of hang on to that independence, and for sure having a car and be able to go from point A to point B, wherever that might be within the local town or the city, or indeed to sort of drive abroad.

“It's one of those things that people believe there's sort of a right to do.”